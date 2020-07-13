'Dangerous' Excessive heat warning for parts of southeast Louisiana

Forecasters say dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 118°F are expected between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for several southeast Louisiana parishes until Monday evening.

Forecasters say dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 118°F are expected between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following parishes: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, and St. John the Baptist.

Heat advisories have been issued for the rest of Louisiana and southern Mississippi as forecasters expect heat index values to rise up to 112°F in some areas.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or doing activities outside. extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

