Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta is expected to reach Louisiana on Friday or Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, currently a Category 4 Storm, which is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday or Saturday.

The Governor will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. this afternoon to release the latest information on preparations for the storm. WWL-TV will carry it live on our website and social media channels.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Gov. Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”

Edwards/ order allows the state to help local governments as they begin preparing for the potential landfall of Hurricane Delta and opens up resources to respond to whatever the storm may bring.

GOHSEP provides preparedness advice on its GetAGameplan.org website. People can check their emergency supplies to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least three days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

The governor’s office will share updates about potential severe weather and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.

