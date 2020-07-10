Hurricane Delta: What to expect in your area

NEW ORLEANS — Based on the current forecast for Delta, here are the expected impacts broken down by parish. As Delta's forecast path shifts farther west, impacts for most of southeast Louisiana have been adjusted downward.
The impacts will arrive later Thursday through Saturday morning.
Orleans and upper Jefferson
- Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 45+ mph
- Storm surge: 3-5 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Storm Surge: 4-6 feet outside hurricane protection levee in Orleans
- Rainfall: 1-2"
St. Tammany
- Wind: 20-30 mph, gusts to 40+ mph
- Storm surge: 3-5 feet for Lake Pontchartrain
- Rainfall: 1-3"+
Plaquemines and St. Bernard
- Wind: 25-35 mph, gusts to 50+ mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet
- Rainfall: 1-2"
Lower Jefferson
- Wind: 30-40 mph, gusts to 55+ mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet
- Rainfall: 1-2"
Terrebonne & Lafourche
- Wind: 30-40 gust to 55"+ mph
- Storm surge: 7-11 feet
- Rainfall: 1-3”
St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Assumption
- Wind: 25-35 gust to 45+ mph
- Storm surge: 3-5 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: 1-3”
Hancock and Pearl River counties, MS
- Wind: 20-30 mph, gusts to 40+ mph
- Storm surge: 4-6 feet
- Rainfall: .5-1"+
Washington
- Wind: 15-25 mph, gusts to 30+ mph
- Rainfall: 1-3"
Tangipahoa
- Wind: 20-30, gusts to 40 mph
- Storm surge: 3-5 feet for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
- Rainfall: 1-3"
