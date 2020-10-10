'It's going to get better, right?' | Hurricane Delta hits a rebuilding Lake Charles

With Hurricane Delta now moving inland, the recovery process will soon start again.

Making landfall during the day, Hurricane Delta blew out makeshift windows in downtown Lake Charles before knocking out power to much of Southwest Louisiana. For many folks, it’s a painful delay in recovery.

“It’s been really tough. At some point it’s going to get better though,” Kim Broussard said.

Still trying to rebound from Hurricane Laura, Mark and Kim Broussard are experiencing Hurricane Delta much differently than with hurricanes in the past. They’ve always evacuated, but decided to ride this one out.

“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing, never been through a hurricane,” Mark Broussard said.

Hurricane Laura destroyed their home in Iowa, about 13 miles from where they’re now temporarily staying in downtown Lake Charles.

“We spent three or four weeks in hotels bouncing around from hotel to hotel, so it’s been pretty rough,” Mark Broussard said.

Hurricane Delta also brought out thrill seekers like Lake Charles native Paul Kibodeaux.

“I’ve seen the other videos of people that did Laura and I thought, ‘boy that would be so cool to see,” Kibodeaux said.

Taking in the sights of the hurricane, Kibodeaux says having two storms so close together isn’t easy to deal with.

“It’s tough, it really is,” Kibodeaux said.

Before Hurricane Delta even made landfall piles of debris, destruction and blue tarps dotted the landscape around Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

“You see debris piled up everywhere and it makes you realize what a storm can do and to feel like you made some forward steps and then they stop you and say, ‘hey, we’re going to do it again,’” Kibodeaux said.

With Hurricane Delta now moving inland, the recovery process will soon start again. For the Broussards, it’s all about patience.

“We’re going to get a brand-new house. We’re good with that,” Kim Broussard said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to tour the damage in Southwest Louisiana sometime Saturday.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.