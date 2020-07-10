List: Evacuations parish-by-parish

Parishes have issued both Mandatory and Voluntary evacuations for their residents.

NEW ORLEANS — As Hurricane Delta continues to gain strength, many parishes are taking precautions and alerting residents that would be most affected to get to safety before the storm makes landfall.

Officials are anticipating heavy rainfall, storm surge with elevated tides and strong winds.

Some roadways may also be closed and blocked off to keep residents from driving onto dangerously flooded streets and getting stranded.

Residents are also asked to remove any hazardous material that can possibly be blown away by the high winds as well as tie down all outside equipment.

Sign up for your parishes alert system to receive emergency notifications and emails for up-to-date information on evacuation orders in your area.

Here is a list of evacuations ahead of the storm:

Jefferson Parish

Voluntary-

Jean Lafitte,

Lower Lafitte,

Crown Point

Barataria

Mandatory-

Grand Isle- for boats, campers and RV's only

Lafourche Parish

Voluntary-

Port Fourchon

A Recommended evacuation has been put in place for Lafourche Parish as a apart of Storm Phase 3, for port tenants and non-essential personnel to evacuate the port.

