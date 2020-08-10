Mandatory evacuation in effect for parts of Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish schools are closed Friday.An evacuation shelter opened Thursday afternoon at the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parishes closes all floodgates again in preparation for rising water from Delta

All 13 floodgates are closed in Terrebonne Parish.

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for areas that don't have levee protection.

This is at least the third time this year people without flood protection have had to pack up and leave their homes for several days as water rises along their roads.

“We won’t take a chance,” said Bebe McElroy who lives outside the flood protection system in Cocodrie with her husband Vic.

“It’s getting tiresome,” Vic McElroy said.“It’s part of being here. The good times far out way the bad,” Bebe McElroy said.

They live outside the levee protection system so flooding there isn't rare with a system churning in the gulf.

“Now a days with the erosion in the salt water marshes, we just don’t have much to stop the water from coming in really quick,” Vic McElroy said.

In Chauvin, fishermen have been tying up their boats.

“This is the third time,” Jason Theriot said about the busy hurricane season.

“You got to put bigger ropes because if your boat breaks loose they can clip every boat down the bayou.”

For now the McElroys plan to stay at their second home in Houma for a couple days until the storm passes and the inevitable rising water that will surround their home recedes "It comes up and then it goes back,” they said.

“This has been an unusual year, it’s not every year were six times in the cone.”

A curfew is in effect Thursday starting at 6 p.m. outside the flood protection system.