NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain caused widespread street flooding across New Orleans Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast until midnight Thursday. Average rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, but a few areas could receive up to 7 inches.

Live updates from the Eyewitness News Team: (Can't see the live updates? Click here.)

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.