NEW ORLEANS — One person was confirmed dead in Baton Rouge floodwaters and water was blocking roads and highways around the Baton Rouge area as a line of strong storms produced several tornadoes and up to six inches of rain in a short period of time.

Tornado warnings popped up for several local parishes and a viewer captured what appears to be a tornado, up close, crossing the river near Convent, Louisiana.

The rains are headed into the New Orleans metro area and the threat of storms has caused the city of New Orleans to allow people to park their vehicles on the neutral ground in anticipation of high water.

The Sewerage and Water Board said that it was ready for the heavy rain.

There was damage from a strong storm, reported in Galvez, in Assumption Parish, where there was a report of five people injured - one with a broken leg.