The National Weather Service declared a "Flash Flood Emergency" for New Orleans as thunderstorms dropped more than six inches of rain and prompted flood and tornado warnings.

Commuters were stranded as flood water inundated city streets, businesses and homes took on water and parts of the city that typically never see flooding had feet of water.

Viewers sent in several photos and videos to WWL-TV that helped us capture what happened in our area: