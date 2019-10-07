The National Weather Service declared a "Flash Flood Emergency" for New Orleans as thunderstorms dropped more than six inches of rain and prompted flood and tornado warnings.

Commuters were stranded as flood water inundated city streets, businesses and homes took on water and parts of the city that typically never see flooding had feet of water.

Viewers sent in several photos and videos to WWL-TV that helped us capture what happened in our area:

Photos: Waterspouts, flooding in New Orleans
Waterspout over Lake Pontchartrain. 📸by Gwen Nolan.
Pontchartrain Expressway at a near standstill. (Meg Farris)
Waterspout on Lake Pontchartrain earlier. (Photo: Adam Ney)
Rampart Street
Streets are starting to flood near Touro Hospital on Foucher St right off St. Charles Ave
Uptown New Orleans flooding
French Quarter side of Claiborne and Conti
French Quarter side of Claiborne and Conti
French Quarter side of Claiborne and Conti
French Quarter side of Claiborne and Conti
This is the 1900 block of Gravier st.
This is the 1900 block of Gravier st.
Water is building up on Uptown streets around Magazine St.
Water is building up on Uptown streets around Magazine St.
Water is building up on Uptown streets around Magazine St.