NEW ORLEANS — Here's what you need to know about our weather today (Wednesday)

The worst is over for today

Some scattered rain is possible later today, but not as heavy as this morning

The rest of the day looks mostly cloudy, humid and warm with a 50% rain chance

Street flooding is gradually improving in spots and should keep improving this evening

Heavy storms dumped 3-6 inches of rain over the New Orleans metro area this morning

This morning's storms were not from a tropical storm - the system has not developed yet

More tropical downpours will head our way in the next few days after the system becomes a depression and eventually Barry. The highest chance for more heavy downpours will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to us.