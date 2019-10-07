NEW ORLEANS — Here's what you need to know about our weather today (Wednesday)

  • The worst is over for today
  • Some scattered rain is possible later today, but not as heavy as this morning
  • The rest of the day looks mostly cloudy, humid and warm with a 50% rain chance
  • Street flooding is gradually improving in spots and should keep improving this evening
  • Heavy storms dumped 3-6 inches of rain over the New Orleans metro area this morning
  • This morning's storms were not from a tropical storm - the system has not developed yet

More tropical downpours will head our way in the next few days after the system becomes a depression and eventually Barry. The highest chance for more heavy downpours will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to us.