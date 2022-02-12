x
Mardi Gras

Mobile, Alabama, kicks off 1st Mardi Gras since 2020

With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, a big crowd was in attendance to go after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies.
FILE - Riders toss throws from a float during a parade dubbed "Tardy Gras," to compensate for a cancelled Mardi Gras due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mobile, Ala., on May 21, 2021. Mobile, Alabama’s first big parade of the Mardi Gras season is scheduled for Friday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MOBILE, Ala. — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city that calls itself the “birthplace of Mardi Gras” has kicked off its first real Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mobile, Alabama’s first big parade of the Mardi Gras season was held Friday night.

With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, a big crowd was in attendance to go after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies.

Health officials had urged participants to be careful around large crowds to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. 

But many already have given up safety measures like wearing face masks and social distancing.

