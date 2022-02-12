Mobile, Alabama, kicks off 1st Mardi Gras since 2020

With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, a big crowd was in attendance to go after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies.

MOBILE, Ala. — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city that calls itself the “birthplace of Mardi Gras” has kicked off its first real Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile, Alabama’s first big parade of the Mardi Gras season was held Friday night.

Health officials had urged participants to be careful around large crowds to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.