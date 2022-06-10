Voodoo Fest won't return for 2022

Organizers did not give a reason for the cancellation, but said more updates would be posted on social media.

NEW ORLEANS — As major festivals return to New Orleans this year, Voodoo Fest will not be one of them.

The Voodoo Music and Arts Experience announced Friday that they will not return for 2022, calling it a "pause."

The Voodoo Fest is an annual festival held in City Park featuring national and local acts and which draws a heavy crowd of young people from the city and surrounding areas. It's usually held on Halloween weekend.

The festival's cancellation may come as a surprise to fans after New Orleans hosted Mardi Gras, French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest and more this year.

