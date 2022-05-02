Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chef Kevin Belton's recipe

NEW ORLEANS —
Ingredients:
Dressing
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 tsp. honey
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. cumin
Salad
- Splash of oil
- 4 ears corn, shucked and kernels removed
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup red onion, diced
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped
- ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
Directions:
- Mix all dressing ingredients and set aside.
- Heat oil over medium/high heat in a large saute pan then add corn, and garlic. Cook about 15 minutes, flipping frequently, until corn begins to char a bit. Gently toss with lime juice and salt.
- In a large bowl, combine corn mix, black beans, pepper, onion, cilantro, and cheese. Drizzle sauce over and serve either warm or cold.