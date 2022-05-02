x
Food

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chef Kevin Belton's recipe

Chef Belton helps you create a Mexican Corn Street salad for your celebrations.
Ingredients: 

Dressing

  • ½ cup plain yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ¼ tsp. cumin

Salad

  • Splash of oil
  • 4 ears corn, shucked and kernels removed
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • ½ cup red onion, diced
  • ½ cup cilantro, chopped
  • ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled

Directions:

  • Mix all dressing ingredients and set aside.
  • Heat oil over medium/high heat in a large saute pan then add corn, and garlic. Cook about 15 minutes, flipping frequently, until corn begins to char a bit. Gently toss with lime juice and salt.
  • In a large bowl, combine corn mix, black beans, pepper, onion, cilantro, and cheese. Drizzle sauce over and serve either warm or cold.

