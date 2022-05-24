Recipe: Chef Kevin's Cheeseburger Casserole and fried apples

Chef Kevin Belton is celebrating National Hamburger month

NEW ORLEANS — Cheeseburger Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

4 bacon strips, chopped

1 onion, diced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 15 oz can petite diced tomatoes

2 cups beef stock

2 cups elbow macaroni dried

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup milk

1.5 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1.5 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 Tbsp. parsley dried

Directions:

In a large skillet, cook ground beef, and bacon over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain grease and return beef to pan.

Turn heat down to medium and add onion, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, minced garlic, Italian seasonings, garlic powder, and chili powder. Stir well and let cook until onions are soft and translucent about 5-7 minutes.

Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes, and stir together.

Next, add the dried elbow macaroni and beef stock to the beef mixture and stir together.

Cover and let simmer over medium-low for 5 minutes. Uncover and stir. Cover again and let simmer for another 5 minutes, or until pasta is tender and done.

Uncover the mixture and stir in sour cream and milk.

Pour ½ of the beef and pasta mixture into a 9x13 glass baking dish. Sprinkle ½ of the mozzarella and 1/2 cheddar cheese over the casserole.

Pour the remaining beef and pasta mixture over the top of the cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the sides of the casserole are bubbling.

Fried Apples

Ingredients:

½ cup butter

½ cup white sugar

2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

4 apples, of your choice, peeled, cored, and sliced

Directions: