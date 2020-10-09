Recipe: Chef Kevins Mushroom Linguine

Cremini, Shiitake and Portobello mushrooms are the stars of this dish

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Mushroom Linguine

1lb. mushrooms, mixed like cremini, shiitake, and/or oyster sliced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 l dried linguine pasta

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

3/4 cup heavy cream

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Fresh thyme leaves, for serving (optional)

Heat olive oil in a large pot over high heat.

Add the mushrooms and Creole seasoning cooking until lightly browned, about 4 minutes.

Add the garlic, linguine, stock and heavy cream.

Bring to a boil and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is absorbed and the pasta is fully cooked, about 12 minutes.

Taste and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.