Recipe: Buffalo Bleu Cheese Shrimp Po’boy & Jambon Beurre

NEW ORLEANS —
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Shrimp Po’boy
- Vegetable oil
- 2 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 1⁄2 cups whole milk
- 2 1⁄2 cups fine yellow cornmeal
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt
- 1 loaf French bread
- Sliced tomato,shredded lettuce, and pickles optional
Blue Cheese Buffalo Sauce
- 1⁄3 cup hot sauce
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/3 cup Bleu cheese, crumbled
- 2 Tbsp. green onion, finely chopped
Heat oil to 375 degrees in a large cast iron skillet.
Combine the cornmeal, flour, Creole seasoning, and salt in a mixing bowl. Roll each shrimp in the cornmeal mixture to thoroughly coat, patting the coating in to cover completely. Place on wax paper and continue to coat until all the shrimp are ready to fry.
Place 8-10 shrimp in the hot oil, being careful not to overfill, and fry until they turn golden, about 1 1 ⁄ 2 minutes. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain.
If desired the shrimp can be sautéed with a little butter in a skillet about 2 minutes each side instead of frying.
Blue Cheese Buffalo Sauce
Place the hot sauce, butter, cheese, and onion in a small bowl and combine well.
To serve, place shrimp on 1 side of the bread. Drizzle Blue Cheese Buffalo Sauce over oysters and dress the other side of the bread with lettuce and tomatoes, if you wish. Fold the 2 sides of bread together, slice into servings, and serve warm.
Jambon Beurre
- a really good, crusty baguette
- butter that you like, at room temperature
- 8 oz ham, thinly sliced
- 8 oz creamy brie, cut into 12 pieces
Cut the baguette into 4 pieces and slice lengthwise.
Spread the butter on both sides of each piece of bread, then add the sliced ham and brie.