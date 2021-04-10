Recipe: Buffalo Bleu Cheese Shrimp Po’boy & Jambon Beurre

Today, we're using two kinds of french bread to make one of my favorite po'boys and a classic french sandwich.

NEW ORLEANS — Buffalo Bleu Cheese Shrimp Po’boy

Vegetable oil

2 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1⁄2 cups whole milk

2 1⁄2 cups fine yellow cornmeal

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 loaf French bread

Sliced tomato,shredded lettuce, and pickles optional

Blue Cheese Buffalo Sauce

1⁄3 cup hot sauce

3 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/3 cup Bleu cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp. green onion, finely chopped

Heat oil to 375 degrees in a large cast iron skillet.

Combine the cornmeal, flour, Creole seasoning, and salt in a mixing bowl. Roll each shrimp in the cornmeal mixture to thoroughly coat, patting the coating in to cover completely. Place on wax paper and continue to coat until all the shrimp are ready to fry.

Place 8-10 shrimp in the hot oil, being careful not to overfill, and fry until they turn golden, about 1 1 ⁄ 2 minutes. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain.

If desired the shrimp can be sautéed with a little butter in a skillet about 2 minutes each side instead of frying.

Blue Cheese Buffalo Sauce

Place the hot sauce, butter, cheese, and onion in a small bowl and combine well.

To serve, place shrimp on 1 side of the bread. Drizzle Blue Cheese Buffalo Sauce over oysters and dress the other side of the bread with lettuce and tomatoes, if you wish. Fold the 2 sides of bread together, slice into servings, and serve warm.

Jambon Beurre

a really good, crusty baguette

butter that you like, at room temperature

8 oz ham, thinly sliced

8 oz creamy brie, cut into 12 pieces

Cut the baguette into 4 pieces and slice lengthwise.