Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Steak Soup

NEW ORLEANS —
Steak Soup
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 tsp. brown sugar
- 4 cups beef stock
- 1 1/2 lbs. red potatoes, cubed
- 1 16oz. pkg. frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
- Parsley and green onions for garnish
In a Dutch oven or soup pot heat oil over medium high heat.
Add beef, browning well for 3-4 minutes. Add onion, garlic, seasonings and cook for 2 minutes, stirring well. Mix in tomato paste and brown sugar, then slowly pour in stock making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Add potatoes, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in vegetables, and cook 5 minutes more.
Add parsley and green onions and serve.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.