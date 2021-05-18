Recipe: Chef Kevin's Mac & Cheese

We're making one of the Eyewitness Morning News teams favorite dishes today: Mac & Cheese!

NEW ORLEANS — Homemade Mac & Cheese

16 oz penne or gemelli, cooked

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1/3 cup all purpose flour

3 cups milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 cups white cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cups mild cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cups Gruyere cheese shredded

1 1/2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a large 3 qt or 4 qt baking dish and set aside.

Combine the cheddar and Gruyere cheeses in a large bowl and set aside.

Cook the pasta one minute shy of al dente according to the package instructions. Remove from heat, drain, and place in a large bowl.

Drizzle pasta with olive oil and stir to coat pasta. Set aside to cool while preparing cheese sauce.

Melt butter in a deep saucepan, dutch oven or stock pot.

Whisk in flour over medium heat and continue whisking for about 1 minute until bubbly and golden.

Gradually whisk in the milk and heavy cream until nice and smooth. Continue whisking until you see bubbles on the surface and then continue cooking and whisking for another 2 minutes. Whisk in Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.

Add two cups of shredded cheese and whisk until smooth. Add another two cups of shredded cheese and continue whisking until creamy and smooth. Sauce should be nice and thick.

Stir in the cooled pasta until combined and pasta is fully coated with the cheese sauce.

Pour half of the mac and cheese into the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining 2 cups of shredded cheese and then the remaining mac and cheese.