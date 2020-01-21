NEW ORLEANS — For 60 years, Channel 4 has been privileged to celebrate and share many of those recipes with viewers across south Louisiana and Mississippi. Throughout the cookbook series, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum, which keeps the region’s delicious culinary history and heritage alive, provides historical context to the foods we cook and eat today. Each cookbook partner has also contributed their own recipes for you to enjoy and share.

Click here to download the In the Kitchen: Holiday Recipe's Cookbook.

Cold Weather Soup

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. andouille or smoked sausage, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes, optional

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 cups chicken broth

1 bay leaf

1 lb. potatoes, red or Yukon gold, diced

3 cups baby spinach

1/4 cup heavy cream

Green onions and parsley, chopped for garnish

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage and sauté for 5 minutes, slightly browning. Stir in garlic, onion, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, and Creole seasoning. Cook, stirring frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in spinach until it begins to wilt, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in heavy cream until heated through, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with green onions and parsley for garnish.

