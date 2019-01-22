NEW ORLEANS — Apparently, the Los Angeles Police Department thinks they have jokes on Twitter.

After a Sunday's controversial finish to the NFC championship game between the Saints and Rams, the LAPD responded to a WWL-TV tweet that shows an electronic sign on the Pontchartrain Causeway. This prompted the New Orleans Police Department to then step in and defend the New Orleans Saints.

"We were robbed," the sign said, in response to the blatant missed call for pass interference in the fourth quarter inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That no-call, as everyone knows, ultimately benefited the Rams and gave them the chance to send the game into overtime and complete their comeback.

Within seconds, the Saints went from highly likely to representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII in Atlanta, to losing 26-23 and ending their season.

On Monday, the LAPD chimed in about the Causeway's sign, saying they didn't see "enough evidence of a crime" to say that the Saints were robbed.

"Sounds like our friends at @NOPDNews might be dealing with some robbery complaints after the #LARams defeated the @Saints. We would help investigate but A) it’s outside our jurisdiction, and B) we just don’t see enough evidence of a crime," the tweet said.

Hilarious. It didn't take long for the NOPD, who was mentioned in the friendly tweet, to respond.

"No investigation needed. A) There’s video evidence from multiple angles And, B) You will never be able to silence the #WhoDatNation," the NOPD tweeted.

Multiple angles of video evidence, indeed. The "No Call of 2019" has shaken the City of New Orleans to its core, making it the second playoff tragedy in two years for the black and gold.