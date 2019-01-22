NEW ORLEANS — Apparently, the Los Angeles Police Department thinks they have jokes on Twitter.

After a Sunday's controversial finish to the NFC championship game between the Saints and Rams, the LAPD responded to a WWL-TV tweet that shows an electronic sign on the Pontchartrain Causeway. This prompted the New Orleans Police Department to then step in and defend the New Orleans Saints.

"We were robbed," the sign said, in response to the blatant missed call for pass interference in the fourth quarter inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That no-call, as everyone knows, ultimately benefited the Rams and gave them the chance to send the game into overtime and complete their comeback. 

Within seconds, the Saints went from highly likely to representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII in Atlanta, to losing 26-23 and ending their season. 

On Monday, the LAPD chimed in about the Causeway's sign, saying they didn't see "enough evidence of a crime" to say that the Saints were robbed.

"Sounds like our friends at @NOPDNews might be dealing with some robbery complaints after the #LARams defeated the @Saints. We would help investigate but A) it’s outside our jurisdiction, and B) we just don’t see enough evidence of a crime," the tweet said. 

Hilarious. It didn't take long for the NOPD, who was mentioned in the friendly tweet, to respond. 

"No investigation needed. A) There’s video evidence from multiple angles  And, B) You will never be able to silence the #WhoDatNation," the NOPD tweeted. 

Multiple angles of video evidence, indeed. The "No Call of 2019" has shaken the City of New Orleans to its core, making it the second playoff tragedy in two years for the black and gold. 

Images from the New Orleans Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams
01 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after making a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
02 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints drops a pass broken up by Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
03 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints makes a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
04 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
05 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints makes a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
06 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
07 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
08 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Referee Bill Vinovich #52 makes a call in the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
09 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
10 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
11 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
12 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after making a 43-yard catch against Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
13 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
14 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
15 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 26 to 23. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
16 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints perform on the field before the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
17 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hikes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
18 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: The New Orleans Saints enter the field before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
19 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
20 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
21 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints fans cheer during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
22 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
23 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
24 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
25 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints returns the ball after an interception against Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
26 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: A New Orleans Saints fan holds up an umbrella during the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
27 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints in the first half in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
28 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Sam Shields #37 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against Justin Hardee #34 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
29 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Dan Arnold #85 of the New Orleans Saints misses a catch in the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
30 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: A New Orleans Saints fans cheers before the Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
31 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
32 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints look on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
33 / 33
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)