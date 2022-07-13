17-year-old in custody after Kenner homicide in March

Witnesses say McGee was shot by a suspect in a vehicle.

KENNER, La. — Kenner police made an arrest in a March 25, murder in the 700 block of Vouray Drive.

A 17-year-old is now in custody, accused of shooting and killing Terrall McGee, 26.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses said the shots that killed McGee came from a vehicle. Multiple vehicles were later seen fleeing the location.

KPD spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham said the juvenile was identified as a possible suspect early on in the murder investigation. Detectives were able to put together enough evidence to get an arrest warrant.

The 17-year-old was picked up by Kenner Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force Wednesday morning in LaPlace.

Cunningham said the shooting stemmed from a beef between two competing groups of young people in the area.

Police did not release the suspect’s name because of his age.

"It’s been an ongoing investigation. It’s involving two opposing groups a majority of which are juveniles. It’s also related to a shooting arrest we made approximately two or three weeks ago where a 15-year-old shot a 13-year-old. (It's) the same two opposing groups," according to Captain Michael Cunningham of the Kenner Police Department.