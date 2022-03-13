2 injured, 1 dead in Harvey shooting: JPSO

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment but one man later died from his injuries, deputies said.

HARVEY, La. — A triple shooting in Harvey left one person dead Sunday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at about 5:10 p.m. deputies were called to the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane near the corner of Max Dr. and found a woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment but one man later died from his injuries, deputies said.

The other victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Man killed in Harvey shooting, two others injured—full release below pic.twitter.com/8fWmZ0dQXj — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) March 14, 2022

Deputies said there is no suspect or motive in the shooting at the moment but the incident is under investigation.