2 wounded in separate shootings on I-10 in New Orleans

Police say a woman was driving when her car was struck multiple times by gunfire.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in separate shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans on Wednesday evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened around 6:16 p.m. on I-10 East at Exit 245. Police say a woman was driving when her car was struck multiple times by gunfire. She was struck in the leg and paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment.

Part of the interstate was closed for about two hours as police investigated the shooting.

Hours later, around 10:20 p.m., a man was driving on I-10 West near Franklin Avenue when "his car began taking gunfire." The man realized he was wounded and drove himself to a hospital.

The police department has not provided any additional details about the shooting or possible suspects.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.