Arrested: Teens left victim bleeding, half naked after robbery with baseball bat: TPSO

NEW ORLEANS — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff deputies found a teenager bleeding from the head and without pants outdoors in 25° weather in Houma early Sunday morning.

They were responding to reports of a robbery in the 300 block of Camp Court. The victim was badly beaten with a baseball bat, investigators said.

"His face was extremely swollen," a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office statement released Thursday stated. "Acadian Ambulance treated him on the scene before he was transported to a local hospital."

The suspects, Hayes Domangue, 19, and Dredden Spencer,18, took the victim's cell phone and clothes, the TPSO statement said. The victim's stolen items were later returned to him.

The TPSO release didn't say when Domangue and Spencer were arrested, but said they are being held on a $150,000 bond.

They have been charged with second-degree robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

"This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500, more arrests are subject to follow," the release said.

People can anonymously contribute information to the investigation by calling Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.