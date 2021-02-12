Assumption Parish crash victim dies day after head-on collision

She along with the other driver were transported to the hospital for treatment but Borne died from her injuries the next day.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — One of the victims in a Dec. 3 car crash in Assumption Parish has died from her injuries, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Friday just after 12, Troop C said they were called out to the two-vehicle head-on crash on the Louisiana Highway 308 about a mile south of LA Highway 70 Spur, that claimed the life of 77-year-old Diane Borne of Napoleonville.

Investigations revealed that Borne was heading north on the interstate in a 2010 Nissan Sentra when she tried to pass a vehicle in a no-pass zone. As she crossed the centerline she collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra heading south down the interstate.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the crash is currently under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 56 deaths in 2021.

" Drivers should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Obeying all traffic laws and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy," said Louisiana State Police Troop C.