Principal arrested for stealing through Walmart self-checkout resigns

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — As reported by the Sun Herald on Friday, the Bay-Waveland School District school board accepted the resignation of the Bay High School principal arrested for shoplifting at a local Walmart on Highway 90.

According to the Sun Herald report, Dr. Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three separate visits to the Waveland store last month totaling $200 in stolen merchandise taken while using the store's self-checkout.

The Sun Herald reported Necaise was set to take a newly created position soon.

Necaise turned herself in to the Waveland Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and was later released on $500 bond.