1 dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an unknown male person was fatally shot in New Orleans East on Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the murder happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard.

The police department did not share any additional details about the killing except that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A member of a nearby construction crew nearby discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another member of the crew spoke to WWLTV.

"It's frustrating, to be honest because we don't need to be dying unless it's due to old age. That's the way I look at it," the construction worker said.

The NOPD did not provide any details about the victim's identity.

