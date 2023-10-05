Sheriff: Jr. High student arrested after making 'hit list' of bullies

STPSO says the arrested student admitted she made the list due to being bullied by the names on the list.



The girl was issued a summons for L.R.S. 40:1B Menacing and was released to a parent on a custodial agreement to appear in court.



“We will continue to work with our schools to investigate any and all threats on our schools and the students who attend them and enforcement action will be taken when warranted,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.