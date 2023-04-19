Vehicle burglary suspects shoot at deputies in Metairie, five arrested JPSO reports

The five suspects were arrested after deputies caught them pulling on vehicle door handles early Wednesday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Five vehicle burglary suspects were arrested in Metairie after leading deputies on a chase and firing gunshots at the pursuing deputies.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the five suspects were arrested after deputies caught them pulling on vehicle door handles early Wednesday morning.

“Around 2:15 am., deputies were dispatched to a report of a group of individuals who exited a vehicle and began pulling on door handles near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Pine Street. Upon arrival, deputies located several subjects fleeing the area on foot,” JPSO PIO Sergeant Brandon Veal says.

“Deputies established a perimeter in the area of Lake Avenue and Pine Street, where the original suspects fled. Additional resources, including JPSO Canine, were deployed. These efforts led to the apprehension of an additional three adult males."

Veal says deputies also found a suspect vehicle nearby and attempted to stop it, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a brief chase.

During the police chase, Veal says someone in the suspect vehicle fired shots at the deputies, who were chasing them.

The deputies were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend two adult males. Deputies did not discharge their firearms during the incident Veal says.

Anyone who believes their vehicle was burglarized or has surveillance video of the incident is asked to call our Burglary/Theft Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.