Cardell Hayes re-trial delayed 6 months as DA seeks to move it out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The re-trial of Cardell Hayes, the man who shot and killed former Saints defensive end Will Smith, will be pushed back about six months as the Orleans District Attorney seeks a change of venue.

Hayes was convicted of killing Hayes in late 2016, but his conviction was overturned this past January since it came on a non-unanimous 10-2 jury decision. This followed the Supreme Court’s decision that non-unanimous verdicts were unconstitutional.

Hayes’ new trial was set to begin on Oct. 18, but with DA Jason Williams signaling an intent to ask for a change of venue outside of New Orleans, the trial has now been given an April 4, 2022 date to give prosecutors time to present a reason for wanting the move.

Hayes has been free on bond, pending the new trial.

Hayes shot and killed Smith after a minor traffic incident involving the cars of both men. Hayes followed Smith’s vehicle and his car smashed into Smith’s.

At that time, Hayes got out of his vehicle with a gun. There was an argument between the two men, and some others who were in the cars, and at some point Smith went to his vehicle in what Hayes’ attorneys said was an attempt to get a gun.