NOPD investigates 3 shootings that happened within 3 hours of each other

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are busy investigating three shootings that happened within three hours on Monday.

According to an NOPD report, police were called to the first shooting at about 3:51 a.m. in the 1900 block of Perdido Street not far from LSU Medical Center. Police say a man was shot and transported by EMS to the hospital.

Then at about 5:36 a.m., police responded to a call of gunfire on the west bank. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Wall Boulevard and Odeon Avenue in Algiers. EMS took the man to the hospital. His condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Then minutes later and just a few blocks away at the intersection of Lawrence and Deborah streets, another man was found with a gunshot wound. That man was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives have not said if the shootings are related in any way or if they were separate shootings that happened in a short period.

The investigations into the three shootings are ongoing.