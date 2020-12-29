Duo wanted after breaking into dozens of cars in Treme

The two suspects were seen on security video burglarizing dozens of vehicles parked in the 2100 block of Ursuline Ave. area on Dec. 28.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help to identify a duo believed to be responsible for multiple car break-ins in the Treme area.

According to the NOPD, the two suspects were seen on security video burglarizing dozens of vehicles parked in the 2100 block of Ursuline Ave. area on Dec. 28. The duo had flashlights and a window punch and were last seen walking westbound on North Johnson Street toward Dumaine Street.

One suspect is described as “stocky,” and wearing black Dickies pants, red tennis shoes, a gray hoodie with a white t-shirt pulled over the top. He was wearing a black cover over his head and face with a vertical reflective strip on the front.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black or blue hoodie with a white t-shirt pulled over it. He also had a black cover over his head and face with a vertical reflective strip on the front.

Anyone with information about the duo’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6010. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

