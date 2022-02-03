Man and woman shot on South Peters early Wednesday

Police said the victims were taken to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — A man and a woman were shot early Wednesday in the 800 block of South Peters, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m.

According to the police, officers were sent to a report of shots being fired and when they got to the scene they discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital by ambulance. There was no immediate word on their conditions or the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.