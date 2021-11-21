Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder took missing 1-year-old from home: deputies

The child was later found safe, but the man who took her, 20-year-old Derrick Lee John Williams Jr. remains on the run, deputies said.

BAYOU VISTA, La. — The child sought by local and state authorities Sunday morning in a level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory was taken from her home by a man accused of first-degree murder, deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The child was later found safe, but the man who took her, 20-year-old Derrick Lee John Williams Jr. remains on the run, and deputies are asking the public for help finding him.

Williams is being sought by deputies after he was named a suspect in Bayou Vista shooting that happened around noon Saturday.

After reports of a gunshot wound, SMPSO deputies got were sent to a home on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista around 12:29 p.m. Saturday.

There they found a woman from the area with a gunshot wound, prompting the deputies to send for detectives who through an investigation alter named Williams as a suspect.

Williams took the 1-year-old girl reported missing Sunday morning from the home on Saturn Road on Saturday and fled.

The girl was later found safe.

Detectives got a warrant for Williams' arrest, charging him with attempted first-degree murder.

"Detectives are asking that the public submit any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr. to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-828-1960.," a SMPSO spokesperson wrote in a release. "Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the website at www.stmaryso.com."

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867