Mayor Cantrell says no candidate is a 'shoo-in' for NOPD police chief job

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell discusses the NOPD police chief search and says not even interim chief Michelle Woodfork is a "shoo-in" for the job.

NEW ORLEANS — During her weekly press conference at New Orleans City Hall on Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell was asked about the status of the NOPD's ongoing police chief search and interim chief Michelle Woodfork's claim she was a "shoo-in" for the job.

"What I will say is that there is no shoo-in for anyone," said Cantrell. "I have made sure I am conducting a very fair process and giving candidates who want to lead the New Orleans Police Department a fair opportunity and a fair shake, and that includes our interim chief Woodfork," said Cantrell.

During an NOPD recruitment event on Aug. 16, Woodfork touted her experience as something that should propel her to the permanent position as chief.

“I think as far as being a candidate for the permanent Superintendent, I’m the shoo-in, right now," she told reporters. "I feel like I’ve already won.”

Woodfork is one of three remaining finalists remaining from among 33 applicants narrowed by the firm hired to conduct the candidate search, the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and former chief of staff for the Albuquerque Police David Franklin are also being considered. A fourth finalist, Thedrick Andres, Sr., is no longer in consideration after taking a job in Texas.

"It is a very tough decision, and it requires a level of focus and the ability to not be distracted by the existing environment," said Cantrell. "I have had the opportunity to host my own interviews which also includes interviews with Mr. Franklin, I think I talked about that, that stepped outside the IACP process to one I did want to sit down with."

Franklin took his name out of consideration before being convinced to interview with Cantrell.