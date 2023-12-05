"We barely holding on" - New Orleans family mourns young mother shot and killed

Asia Davis was shot and killed Thursday. Her family says she had a heart of gold and was a happy person.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is coming to terms with the loss of a young woman who was brutally snatched away from them. Asia Davis was shot and killed this week.

A memorial at the intersection of Mayo Blvd. and S. I-10 Service Road pays tribute to the 28-year-old who was a mother, daughter, niece, cousin and best friend.

Friday Kenya Davis sat out at the site without her only daughter, Asia Davis.

"We barely holding on," she told Eyewitness News.

Ms. Davis is now left to raise Asia's five-year-old child, who was born on Mother's day, and will now celebrate her sixth birthday without her mother.

"My grandbaby is like my best friend, my daughter knew that, I love my daughter," she said.

Asia was shot and killed Thursday morning.

"The sickening part about all of this she's laid out on the concrete by herself," her cousin, Colby Arnette said.

The family says Asia had a big heart and was always smiling, but she never stopped aiming for greatness.

"She overcame a lot of obstacles in life...she had a special patience because she was a home health aid for senior citizens she loved to work with older people," Ms. Davis said.

"She was a very beautiful person, she was the life of the party, very respectful, everybody she meet just loves her, goofy, funny, sweet, very sweet," Christy Davis, Asia's aunt said.

The family was laughing and crying together about the glue Asia was, to this now-broken family.

Like many families across New Orleans, they're tired of the bloodshed.

"Less than 24 hours after Asia was killed two other women were killed in the city, something has got to be done. It has to stop, we are just losing all our children," her other aunt Linda Williams said.

Williams along with Asia's entire family said they want action, not empty words.

"What are the leaders doing? They need help. They need to understand that, they need help. Crime is out of control, something has to be done," said Williams.