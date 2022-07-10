NOPD investigating Lakeview death

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a male victim in Lakeview.
Police located the victim in an abandoned car at the intersection of Wisner Trail and Filmore Avenue at around 6:30 Sunday morning.
EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of death.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
