NOPD investigating Lakeview death

Police say the male victim was found in an abandoned vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a male victim in Lakeview.

Police located the victim in an abandoned car at the intersection of Wisner Trail and Filmore Avenue at around 6:30 Sunday morning.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news. 

