Crime

NOPD investigating homicide at Lafreniere and Gibson Street

A man died from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide at Lafreniere and Gibson Streets on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting at around 4:14 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a press release.

The NOPD said that they do not have additional information to share at this time.

