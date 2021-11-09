NOPD shares photo of 2nd suspect in deadly Irish Channel shooting

Last month, the NOPD announced that it had arrested 22-year-old Nairobi K. Davis in connection with the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities shared photos of a second suspect wanted after a high-profile shooting in the Irish Channel that left two people dead and wounded two others as they were working on a drainage project outside a church.

The New Orleans Police Department released photos of an unnamed man who they say is responsible for the shooting on Oct. 6 in the 600 block of General Taylor Street. He is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Last month, the NOPD announced that it had arrested 22-year-old Nairobi K. Davis in connection with the shooting.

Investigators say, four men, who were part of a youth training program focused on environmental issues were working on a drainage project at the church when someone in a silver pickup truck pulled up and started shooting.

All four men were wounded in the shooting. Two of the workers died from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the pictured suspect is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detective Mile Guirreri at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.