MANDEVILLE, La. — Two Mandeville police officers were shot Friday afternoon, one fatally, law enforcement sources confirmed to WWL-TV.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the officer died in the shooting and another officer was injured. The identity of the officers were not released Friday afternoon and it was not immediately known if the family of the officer who was killed had been notified.

Multiple sources say two suspects were taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

TIMELINE

Sources say the incident began when a uniformed officer attempted to pull over a driver on Monroe Street for a traffic stop. When the suspect refused to yield, police began a pursuit. A second officer, in an unmarked vehicle, joined the chase.

They ultimately headed north on US 190 before making a U-turn, headed back south onto the off-ramp to Highway 22, where all three vehicles were involved in a crash.

After the wreck, sources tell WWL-TV that shots were fired at the marked car, grazing one officer.

Then, according to sources, at least one of the suspects fired into the unmarked car, killing the officer inside.

As both suspects fled the scene, the wounded officer from the marked patrol car tried to chase them before other officers responding to the crash stopped him to render aid.

Meanwhile, the pursuit continued, as one of the suspects discarded their gun near Acadian Lane. Officers later recovered the firearm. That suspect was found hiding out in the yard of a nearby school.

The other suspect was caught nearby, but officials have not said exactly where.

DETAILS

The shooting took place near the overpass where Highway 22 meets with US 190, according to authorities and witnesses. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the 190 Highway at LA-22 because of the incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

It is unclear where the officer was taken.

One witness said the scene unfolded across the street from the Cafe Du Monde location on North Causeway Boulevard. The witness said a large number of law enforcement officers converged on the location.

The scene is still active and police are still working to determine exactly what happened, Mandeville Police Lt. Eddie Vanison told WWL-TV.

