One dead, 2 hurt in St. Helena high school shooting Tuesday

A student has been arrested as a suspect, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff.

GREENSBURG, La. — A high school shooting in St. Helena Parish killed one person and hurt two others on Tuesday. The parish sheriff's office has arrested a student as a suspect.

According to WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office found one person dead at the St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg, when they showed up.

Another shooting victim arrived at a hospital at around 3:30 p.m., saying that others had been hurt.

A third victim had been airlifted to a children's hospital in Baton Rouge.