One teen arrested, two injured after a fight led to a stabbing in Zachary

The Zachary Police Department said the teenagers were between the ages of 13 and 18.

ZACHARY, La. — A teenager was arrested after a fight between six juveniles at a Walmart in Zachary, left two people stabbed Wednesday evening, according to our partners at The Advocate.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said three teens are in the hospital including the alleged stabber.

One victim went through surgery Wednesday night and is listed in serious condition. Another victim suffered minor stab injures while the alleged stabber was treated for cuts on his hands.

The Advocate said the alleged stabber was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated battery. There are three more suspects but they have not been charged.

Police said the alleged stabber had a previous incident with the victim.