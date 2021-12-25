Police investigate Christmas killing in Hollygrove: NOPD

The Hollygrove area Christmas killing happened in the 8700 block of S Claiborne Avenue, between Eagle and Monroe streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers are investigating the second report of killing on Christmas Day in New Orleans, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department.

The Hollygrove area Christmas killing happened in the 8700 block of S Claiborne Avenue, between Eagle and Monroe streets.

The first homicide reported on Saturday happened in Plum Orchard, a residential area in New Orleans East. That killing happened in the 4400 block of Plum Orchard Road, near Chef Menteur Highway.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the killing may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.