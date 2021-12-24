Little Woods shooting victim dies after arriving at hospital Christmas Eve: NOPD

The shooting happened at Bullard Avenue and Lakeland Court, a block from Family Ranch Market on Hayne Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — A victim of a Little Woods area shooting died after arriving at a hospital Friday morning, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division.

Wounded at least once by gunfire in New Orleans East, the victim made it to the hospital without an ambulance around 11:21 a.m. an NOPD spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Police said the victim was male, but NOPD's report did not include the victim's age.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.