Runaway teen arrested after crashing stolen school bus, police report

THIBODAUX, La. — The Thibodaux Police Department have a teenager in custody after he escaped from a juvenile detention center and stole a school bus.
According to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, the 17-year-old suspect escaped the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility Wednesday night.
During their search, police were told that the escaped teenager was seen driving a stolen school bus.
Police found the school bus crashed into a pole in Terrebonne Parish, but the 17-year-old had escaped on foot.
The next morning, police were called out to investigate a vehicle burglary on East Bayou Road where they found the teenage suspect and arrested him.
The 17-year-old was charged with:
- Runaway Juvenile
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Resisting an Officer
- Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
He remains in the state's custody pending court proceedings.