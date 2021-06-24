Runaway teen arrested after crashing stolen school bus, police report

Police said he tried to get away in the damaged bus but a witness confronted the teen. He then got away on foot before police arrived.

THIBODAUX, La. — The Thibodaux Police Department have a teenager in custody after he escaped from a juvenile detention center and stole a school bus.

According to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, the 17-year-old suspect escaped the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility Wednesday night.

During their search, police were told that the escaped teenager was seen driving a stolen school bus.

Police found the school bus crashed into a pole in Terrebonne Parish, but the 17-year-old had escaped on foot.

The next morning, police were called out to investigate a vehicle burglary on East Bayou Road where they found the teenage suspect and arrested him.

The 17-year-old was charged with:

Runaway Juvenile

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Resisting an Officer

Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)