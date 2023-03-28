Slidell man sentenced to 80 years for 2018 double homicide

Jason David Landry pled guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter, 2 counts of second-degree kidnapping, and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man was sentenced to 80 years Tuesday for his involvement in a 2018 double homicide where a woman and her boyfriend were shot and killed and dumped into the Pearl River by him and four co-defendants, according to St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

23-year-old Jason David Landry of Slidell pled guilty to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

According to court records, Landry and a couple of co-defendants arranged for two people - Reagan Day, and her boyfriend, Dustin Hartline, to bring one of the co-defendants to a vacant property to purchase drugs. While there, Landry shot the pair in the back of the head and suffered a gunshot wound to his foot in the process.

The bodies of Day and Hartline were later dumped into the East Pearl River at the boat launch off of Highway 90. Nearly 18 days later the bodies were discovered.