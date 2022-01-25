Stunning video: Several gunmen open fire on pickup on Elysian Fields at rush hour

The video was captured as several vehicles were moving on Elysian Fields during rush hour.

NEW ORLEANS — A stunning video caught on surveillance camera put on display the type of brazen crime that has been reported on New Orleans’ streets in recent months.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Police say while traffic was stopped, three individuals got out of a red colored car and began shooting at a pickup truck as it passed through traffic.

One person was struck several times and was driven to a hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday morning there was no report on that individual's condition. The three suspects then got back into their car and drove away.

Video from a home camera recorded the shooting, which appeared to be carried out with high-powered weapons.

The incident occurred during heavy rush hour traffic near Elysian Fields, a few blocks from Gentilly Blvd. The area has several businesses and a couple of schools in the area.

The video puts on display the concerns that people in the city have that crime is becoming more violent and that criminals tend to fire or point weapons at people indiscriminately.

So far in 2022 the city has experienced a jump in carjackings and recently there have been two children who were killed, one when shots were fired into a vehicle on the west bank in Algiers. Just a week ago a woman driving on I-10 with her daughter in the car was killed as shots rang out into her car.