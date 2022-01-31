Teen babysitter refuses to give up infant to father at gunpoint, deputies say

He held a teenage babysitter at gunpoint and demanded the infant she was caring for. She said no.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — When a man broke into a Lafourche Parish home Sunday afternoon, deputies say he held a teenage babysitter at gunpoint and demanded the infant she was caring for.

She said no.

It happened in the 1300 block of Marie Street in Bayou Blue.

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the man holding the gun was 21-year-old Armond Poindexter, from Raceland, Louisiana.

The child's father, Poindexter does not have custodial rights, deputies said.

"He asked to take the infant with him, and when the babysitter refused, Poindexter pointed a gun at her demanding she hand over the child," deputies said. "He left the residence soon after, leaving the infant behind."

Armond Poindexter faces counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and home invasion, deputies said.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org," deputies said. "Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest."

More information may be released further into the investigation.

