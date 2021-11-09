Three wounded in shooting on Bienville Street

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bienville Street, near the corner of Rampart and Canal Streets just after 2 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — At least three people were wounded in a shooting on Bienville Street.

According to New Orleans Police, one of the victims was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two more arrived in their own cars.

