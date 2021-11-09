x
Crime

Three wounded in shooting on Bienville Street

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bienville Street, near the corner of Rampart and Canal Streets just after 2 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — At least three people were wounded in a shooting on Bienville Street.

According to New Orleans Police, one of the victims was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two more arrived in their own cars.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bienville Street, near the corner of Rampart and Canal Streets just after 2 p.m.

