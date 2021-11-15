Victim shot several times, killed inside Hahnville home, deputies say

First reports from investigators said the victim died after being shot several times inside the St. Charles Parish home.

HAHNVILLE, La. — A person was found fatally shot in a Hahnville home early Monday morning, a statement from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office sent deputies to the 300 block of Smith St after reports of gunshots in the area just before 1 a.m. Monday, the statement said.

First reports from investigators said the victim died after being shot several times inside the St. Charles Parish home.

Investigators have not released any of the victim's information.

SCPSO deputies continue to investigate the shooting, so Hahnville residents may see more deputies in the area.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office told the WWLTV that the killing was classified as a homicide.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone with information who is willing to speak to investigators should call Detective Kevin Tennison at 985.783.6807. People willing to help investigators may also call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

People who call CrimeStoppers do not have to give their name or testify to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.